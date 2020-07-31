Crankworx Summer Series: Highlights and full replay from SilverStar Dual Slalom

After months of waiting for racing to return, Crankworx Summer Series is delivering a flurry of activity. SilverStar mountain created a special dual slalom course just for the event. Course designer, Bas van Steenbergen, was even able to race his creation.

While van Steenbergen built the technical dual slalom course, head-to-head racing is always unpredictable. He, and all the competitors, were challenged by dusty conditions and a constantly changing SilverStar Dual Slalom course.

Burped tires, crashes, and incredibly tight racing were all on tap Thursday.

Finn Iles once again showed his speed, challenging van Steenbergen. While Crankworx veterans Vaea Verbeeck and Casey Brown kicked up the dust in the women’s race.

Watch highlights from SilverStar’s second day of racing below. Or scroll down and watch the full event from start to finish.

Highlights: SilverStar Dual Slalom

With the dual slalom done and very dusted, it’s time for the downhill races. SilverStar hosts the downhill and Air DH Friday. With that, Crankworx Summer Series will wrap up its time in Vernon, and move on to more racing next week.

Full replay: Crankworx Summer Series SilverStar Dual Slalom