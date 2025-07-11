Crankworx Summer Series hits Horseshoe this weekend

Crankworx, mountain biking’s biggest stage, brings its Summer Series to Horseshoe Resort this weekend. Think world-class athletes, fast and technical racing, freestyle progression and a festival atmosphere, all packed into one weekend.

FMB Silver-Level Slopestyle tops the bill

The highlight of the weekend is the FMB Silver-Level Slopestyle event. A $9,000 prize purse is on the line and some of the best freestyle riders in the world will be throwing down their biggest tricks on a massive custom-built course. Expect big air and even bigger style.

Best Trick, presented by Project 321, will also be a spectacle. Riders will have one hour in a jam session format to throw their wildest moves, with a brand-new set of Project 321 hubs awaiting the winner.

Racing for every style

The Downhill Techflow presented by GSMBC brings together the high-speed Party Train Air DH and the techy chaos of Over the Hedge, with the best combined time taking the win. Dual Slalom presented by Rally Beer Co. offers fast, head-to-head racing – expect tight margins and big smiles.

For the youngest riders, Kidsworx presented by Bikeland and RadCo runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Designed for ages 5-12, it’s a fun introduction to downhill riding, helping young riders build skills and confidence on a mini dual slalom course.

Spectator tips

If you’re heading to Horseshoe to watch, organizers ask that you stay behind the trail tape, keep dogs leashed and pack out your garbage. Spectating is free.

Après vibes all weekend

The Crankworx après patio party runs from 4–7 p.m. on the patio, with live music from G.B. Covers, Heineken Silver samples, Hop Valley beers and a Jamis bike giveaway.

For an extra layer of fun, grab a Crankworx Summer Series Passport. Complete small challenges throughout the event, get your passport stamped and you’ll be entered in a prize draw at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Schedule



Crankworx in Ontario’s backyard

It’s not Whistler – but that’s the point. The Crankworx Summer Series is designed to bring the spirit of Crankworx to new audiences and new venues. This weekend, that spirit lands right in Ontario’s backyard, making Horseshoe the epicentre of Canadian mountain biking for a few days.