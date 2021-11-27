Super D is back at Crankworx Summer Series N.Z.

Crankworx continues to deliver an endless summer with one last round of racing in 2021. The global series is kicking off Summer Series New Zealand with an old classic. A three-stage Super D race in Alexandra is the first day of two weeks of racing on the South Island.

With Summer Series following the final Crankworx World Tour stop in Rotorua, there’s a handful of Canadians sticking around for one last kick of racing before returning to a cold Canadian winter. Casey Brown, Louise-Anna Fergeson and the reigning King and Queen of Crankworx, Bas van Steenbergen and Vaea Verbeeck are all on the roster for a full slate of racing.

Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand follows the format set out here in Canada at the B.C. Summer Series in 2020. A roaming festival-meets-road trip vibe sees athletes travelling around to race several events in different venues. This time, around New Zealand’s South Island. After the Alexandra Super D, Crankworx circus heads to Wānaka, Cardrona and the iconic hills of Queenstown.

No overage road trip, this event brings together 86 top riders between top international pros, aspiring young CWNext athletes and some local amateurs.

2021 Crankworx Summer Series N.Z. schedule and live broadcast

There will be limited live broadcasts of events over the two weeks. Queenstown Pump Track and Wānaka Dual Slalom will both be shown on crankworx.com – both live and replay for those who want to work around the time change. For the full schedule and information about riders and destinations, visit https://www.crankworx.com/festival/crankworx-summer-series-new-zealand/

Locations:

November 27-28: Matangi Station Mountain Bike Park, Alexandra

December 3-4: Skyline Queenstown

December 4-5: Queenstown

December 9: Cardrona Alpine Resort

December 11-12: Bike Glendhu, Wānaka

Events:

Alexandra: Super D

Queenstown: DH and Pump Track

Cardrona: Air DH

Wānaka: Dual Slalom