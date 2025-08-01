Crankworx Summer Series returns to SilverStar for 2025 edition

The Crankworx Summer Series will return to SilverStar Mountain Resort from August 1 to 4, bringing four days of racing, riding and festival programming to the Okanagan region. The event is part of the Crankworx Summer Series. It aims to bring Crankworx-calibre competition to new riding destinations outside the Crankworx World Tour.

SilverStar’s edition will feature a full schedule of events. Thes span multiple mountain bike disciplines, including slopestyle, downhill, dual slalom, pump track, and youth-focused Kidsworx races.

Slopestyle qualifiers and finals set for Sunday

Slopestyle training began on Wednesday, with sessions running daily until Sunday. The FMBA Gold-level qualifier and finals are scheduled for Sunday morning, with athletes competing on a course built directly into the SilverStar Bike Park.

This marks one of the few FMBA Gold events held in Canada this season, offering riders the opportunity to earn points toward the Freeride Mountain Bike World Tour rankings.

Downhill racing scheduled across three days

Downhill training and racing will span the weekend. Elite, U19, and amateur categories scheduled to ride between Friday and Monday. Finals for youth and amateur categories are Sunday afternoon, while elite and U19 riders race on Monday, August 4.

Youth and community events included

The schedule includes several events tailored to younger riders, including Friday’s Kidsworx Downhill Race and Saturday’s Kidsworx Pump Track event. The dual slalom competition will take place Friday afternoon, featuring both qualifying rounds and bracketed racing.

Live music and festival atmosphere

On Sunday, August 3, live music from The Spuds Mackenzies is planned for the Nokian Tyre Community Stage in SilverStar village. An afterparty featuring the same band and DJ Hi-Status will take place later that night at The Red Antler.

Crankworx Summer Series festivals combine competitive racing with a social, community-oriented atmosphere. The SilverStar event follows that format with a mix of daytime races and evening programming.

A mix of local and international talent

The Crankworx Summer Series is a pathway to the Crankworx World Tour.. It offers amateur, junior and elite athletes a chance to gain exposure and experience in a multi-discipline format. Past editions of the series have drawn a mix of local racers and international athletes looking to compete in new regions.

Surf over here for the full schedule of events, including start times and training blocks