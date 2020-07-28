Crankworx Summer Series is bringing racing back – with a twist

Crankworx is bringing pro-level racing back to B.C. this summer in an exciting new format. The three-stop Crankworx Summer Series is an exclusive, 25 rider invitation-only race series, starting this week out west. It will see Canada’s top downhill, enduro and Crankworx athletes will go head-to-head over three rounds for the overall Crankworx Summer Series title.

What’s the twist? In typical Crankworx fashion, the C.S.S will reward the rider that excels at all types of racing.

Imagine Finn Iles and Mark Wallace racing Enduro. Miranda Miller racing dual slalom. Jesse Melamed and Brett Rheeder facing off in a downhill race. Well, don’t imagine. Tune in live to watch on CrankworxTV or EdgeSport. The entire series will be closed to fans in person, but streamed live online.

“I couldn’t be happier!” says Whistler’s Finn Iles. “I haven’t been able to race since last year and I’m really looking forward to getting back between the tape again. It will be fun to go head to head with riders from all different disciplines week after week. I really appreciate Crankworx for giving us this exciting opportunity.”

25 racers – 4 Disciplines

Crankworx Summer Series’ mix of downhill, enduro and dual slalom events will mean every rider is pushed out of their element at one point or another. But, if you think it will just be a friendly competition between Canucks, think again. With $20,000 in prizing, split equally between men’s and women’s podiums, the competition will be intense.

“We are truly blessed here in British Columbia,” says Crankworx GM Darren Kinnaird. “Not only do we have some of the most amazing mountain biking anywhere in the world, but we have some of the world’s best mountain bike athletes that have grown up here or have made the choice to make B.C. their home. Some of the biggest brands in mountain biking call B.C. home. We are all so lucky to be able to live in Beautiful B.C. Now more than ever.”

“I moved to B.C. years ago because it simply has the best riding and so many amazing places to see and ride,” says the reigning Queen of Crankworx Vaea Verbeeck, who calls Coldstream home. “We’ve done our best to embrace the positives of being at home more and finally getting a chance to explore more of the amazing destinations we have around us, which we only get to see a little of during the usually busy summers. Spending more time in B.C. this summer is a dreamy scenario and I’m excited to share it with everyone.”

High above Golden, B.C. at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort Photo: Kicking Horse Endless flow at SilverStar in Vernon. Photo: SilverSar Mountain Resort Sunpeaks Bike Park in Kamloops, B.C. Photo: Sunpeaks.

3 Events, 12 Races

Crankworx Summer Series will visit three B.C. mountain resorts. Kicking Horse Mountain Resort above Golden, B.C., SilverStar in Vernon and Sunpeaks Bike Park outside Kamloops.

Each stop will feature four races. Enduro, Downhill, Dual Slalom and Air DH will test riders versatility, and ability to compete outside their own discipline.

Of the eight women selected for Crankworx Summer Series, many are already be familiar with racing new disciplines. Downhill world champion Miranda Miller is now a full-time Enduro World Series athlete. Coldstream, B.C.’s Vaea Verbeeck is the reigning Queen of Crankworx, having excelled at all disciplines in 2019.

For the men, Crankworx Summer Series could require some adjustments. Slopestyle specialist Brett Rheeder knows his way around a downhill bike, but rarely races against the clock. Finn Iles has won junior world championships in Downhill, but rarely races outside the discipline.

Bas van Steenbergen, a regular podium threat across disciplines at Crankworx events could be the exception. Remi Gauvin likewise switched from downhill to enduro, potentially giving him an edge over the purebreds.

Health precautions mean new-look live racing

With COVID-19 re-opening still in Phase 3 in B.C., Crankworx Summer Series is pioneering a new style of live mountain bike racing. The limited field is made up entirely of B.C. residents, including one French and one Australian rider. The events will be restricted to athletes and event staff. All fans will watch from home.

With no spectators, remote production, and strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place, the CSS’ #1 priority is be to ensure rider, staff and community safety. Crankworx Summer Series has a detailed, five-step plan to ensure rider, staff and community safety.

Crankworx Summer Series safety

Closed Events CCSS events are made-for-TV. These invite-only events are be limited to 25 athletes, along with minimizing the number of staff, suppliers and volunteers on-site. Tracing and Monitoring Contact tracing 14 days out of competition, and daily throughout. Daily temperature and symptom checking. Distancing and Disinfecting All resort community guidelines and provincial health guidelines will be strictly adhered to. Isolated Travel All participants will travel in pre-arranged groups.

Get stoked. Be safe. Watch #CrankworxFromHome

