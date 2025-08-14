Crankworx Whistler 2025: Schedule shifts and how to watch live

Crankworx Whistler is always unpredictable, but this year the weather decided to play a part. Thursday, August 14, sees some of the festival’s biggest events reshuffled.

The Specialized Dual Slalom now kicks off on Thursday, with elite head-to-head finals set for 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (PDT) right in the heart of the Whistler Boneyard. Tight racing, high stakes—this one is a must-watch.

Meanwhile, the Outdoor Research Trick Showdown, the festival’s newest “NBA Slam Dunk-style” contest on two wheels, has moved to Thursday, running 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (PDT). Expect big airs, bigger tricks and the kind of jaw-dropping moments that have people talking long after the sun sets.

The RockShox Canadian Open DH keeps Group B training and racing on Thursday, with finals taking place 2:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the legendary 1199 trail. For Group A, the finals will be rescheduled for the weekend, so fans at the event can still catch every top-level descent.

Even the next generation gets their spotlight with Kidsworx Dual Slalom Challenge, taking over the course above the Boneyard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Young shredders, big smiles, and plenty of future pros in the making.

Watch online live

If you aren’t one of the lucky ones at the event, not to worry. Red Bull TV will broadcast the Specialized Dual Slalom finals and the Outdoor Research Trick Showdown live, giving fans around the world front-row access to the action. the dual slalom is at 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (PDT) and the trick showdown is at 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (PDT). You can watch them here.

If the schedule doesn’t change any further, you can watch the main event, Red Bull Joyride finals on Saturday at 10 a.m. (PDT). Then the ultimate pump track challenge finals will run at 4 p.m. (PDT). You can watch both the events here.