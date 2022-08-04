Crankworx roars back into Whistler with full roster of events

It’s been two long years but Crankworx is coming home. The globe-trotting series lands back in Whistler for nine-straight days of events and races, starting Saturday Aug. 6 with the Enduro World Seires notorious “Crankzilla” race.

The highlight attraction, Red Bull Joyride, is celebrating its 10th year with a special new course. After running a contest by Brandon Semenuk, Red Bull let fans choose the newest feature to be added to the Joyride course.

There’s also Enduro racing, Canadian open downhill and all the Crankworx World Tour’s usual selection of dual slalom, whip-off and pumptrack racing. If you’re in Whistler over the next week, there are all kinds of other shows on, too. Dirt Diaries, Deep Summer and a special screening of Long Live Chainsaw are all on the calendar.

The full schedule for Kidsworx, CWNEXT, amature categories, events, practice times and official parties is up on Crankworx.com. Events that will be broadcast (on Red Bull TV and on Crankworx.com) are noted below.

Schedule: 2022 Crankworx Whistler

Saturday Aug. 6

Enduro World Series – Pro Stage – 11:30-14:00 PST

Sunday Aug. 7

Enduro World Series – Race – 08:30-16:00 PST

Monday Aug. 8

Crankworx Whistler Air DH – 11:45-16:00 PST

Tuesday Aug. 9

Specialized Pro Dual Slalom [LIVE] – 17:00-18:30 PST

Deep Summer Photo Challenge – 20:30-22:00 PST

Wednesday Aug. 10

Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge [LIVE] – 18:00-19:30 PST

Thursday Aug. 11

Clif Speed & Style Whistler [LIVE] – 17:00-18:30 PST

Dirt Diaries – 20:30-22:00 PST

Friday Aug. 12

Official Whip-Off World Championships p/b POC – 15:30-17:00 PST

Ride-In Outdoor Theater: Long Live Chainsaw – 20:15-22:00 PST

Saturday Aug. 13

Red Bull Joyride [LIVE] 16:30-19:00 PST

Sunday Aug. 14

RockShox Canadian Open DH [LIVE] 15:00-17:00 PST