Crankworx shifts Whistler dates and adds third Canadian stop for 2026

Hot on the heels of adding an iconic Canadian venue to its schedule, Crankworx let on that it’s making the Crankworx World Tour even more Canadian. It’s also shifting the OG Whistler event to a slightly earlier date.

Silverstar steps up

First, Mont-Sainte-Anne made the jump from World Cup to CWT. Now, Silverstar, B.C. is stepping up to the World Tour. The Okanagan bike park has years on the Crankworx Summer Series calendar. For 2026, it steps up to the Crankworx World Tour.

Crankworx Silverstar will take place Aug. 6-9, 2026. Following immediately after Crankworx Whistler, this bonus round will attract more international talent to the B.C. interior.

Whistler shifts dates

Before heading to the interior, Crankworx heads back to where it all began. Whistler will host 10 days of events, races and festivities from July 24-Aug 2, 2026.

That means the first weekend of Crankworx Whistler unfortunately overlaps with the current schedule for Canadian Downhill Championships, announced for July 25 and 26 at Sun Peaks, B.C. That could mean a busy travel day for some athletes, hustling from the weekend’s events in Sun Peaks to get to the early-week events in Whistler.

New Zealand doubles up

The upgraded B.C. venue and rescheduled Crankworx Whistler dates join two New Zealand stops on the Crankworx World Tour. And, of course, Mont-Sainte-Anne in September 2026.

Christchurch, N.Z. also steps up from Summer Series to the World Tour. It joins Rotorua, a classic Crankworx World Tour stop, for 2026. Those events start the year early, with Christchurch running from February 19-22 and Rotorua following on March 11-15, 2026.

The 2026 Crankworx World Tour as it currently stands is:

Ōtautahi Christchurch – February 19–22, 2026

Rotorua – March 11–15, 2026

Whistler – July 24 – August 2, 2026

SilverStar – August 6–9, 2026

Mont-Sainte-Anne, Québec – September 3–7, 2026