Two Canadians chasing crowns at Crankworx finale in Rotorua

Crankworx World Tour is, once again, gearing up for a coronation. The four-stop series is about to enter its final round in New Zealand. One more week of competition, five major events broadcast live around the world and two Canadians with a shot at defending their crowns. It all happens November 5-13 in Rotorua.

Queen of Crankworx competition heats up

After defending her title in Rotorua last year, Vaea Verbeeck returns to New Zealand aiming to keep her Queen of Crankworx crown for another year. The Canadian is up against some stiff competition, though, with the top three riders all within 31 points. Jordy Scott currently leads, with 655 points. Verbeeck is second, with 641.

It’s a hard-charging Caroline Buchanan, in third with 634, who has momentum coming out of her home Crankworx in Cairns. Buchanan podiumed in all three events she entered in Cairns, despite coming into the competition with an injury from a historic front flip at Red Bull District Ride.

“The Queen has always been a goal,” Buchanan said after her week at Crankworx Cairns. “It’s definitely one of the most challenging titles to win, I think, because you do have to be so consistent on so many different bikes and stay injury free. When I crashed out in the Speed & Style in Whistler and didn’t get on the podium, I thought that might be the make or break point for the season. To round it back in here, I know now that I’ve got to pack the downhill bike for New Zealand and stay in the hunt for the points.”

There are a couple of other Canadian women on the provisional start lists for Crankworx Rotorua. Georgia Astle and Kyleigh Stewart are both set to compete in several events in New Zealand.

Two very different challengers for King of Crankworx

On the men’s side, an interesting story is unfolding. Bas van Steenbergen and Thomas Lemoine have very different strengths, leading to two very different potential paths to victory.

For van Steenbergen, currently leading with 533 points, the focus is on the two downhill races in Rotorua as well as dual slalom and pumptrack. For Lemoine, with 520 points, it’s the slopestyle and the dual speed and style that could lead to victory.

“I’m having a good time,” said Lemoine after winning his ninth speed and style in Cairns. “I feel like my mind is evolving as I’m growing. I’m just following my heart. Riding when I’m feeling the things I feel. I have for sure to train and stuff like that, but yeah. I just try to follow the things, one by one, enjoy each event. And I’m a bit more focused now for King of Crankworx. No pressure though. If it happens, I will be happy at the end of the season. If not, the one that will win will deserve it for sure. Because, this is four events in the full year. And we do three, to four, to five events, depending on the rider. So this is a big battle.”

Joining van Steenbergen in Rotorua are Canadians Griffin Paulson, currently the only Canadian in the mainstay slopestyle competition after a big showing in Cairns, Max Langille, Ethan Donahoe, Corbin Selfe, Matt Summers, Anthony Messere, Ben Thompson,

Crankworx Rotorua events will be broadcast live on crankworx.com and Red Bull TV.