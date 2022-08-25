10 Custom bikes from mountain bike world championships

World championships is all about custom bikes and kit. Okay, there’s also some racing in there. But the teams go all-out for this one-and-done race. Maybe it gives riders that extra boost to get a good result. Maybe it’s just really fun to design custom graphics and worlds is a great excuse. Either way, the bikes look great.

Check out 10 of the best custom downhill and cross country bikes from 2022 UCI mountain bike world championships in Les Gets, France. Then tune in all week to watch racing.

Jenn Jackson’s Canyon Lux World Cup

Gracey Hemstreet’s Norco Factory Team custom Range

Bailey Goldstone’s red, white (and gold) national champ Specialized Demo

Bodhi Kuhn’s Trek Session

Loic Bruni’s very French Specialized Demo

Loris Vergier’s stunning Trek Session

Amaury Pierron’s Commencal Supreme V5

Laurie Greenland’s Steve McQueen V10

Dean Lucas’ Scott Gambler

Simon Andreassen’s all black Cannondale Scalpel