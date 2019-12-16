Custom YT Tues and jersey raffle announced for Jordie Lunn fundraiser

The Canadian, and global mountain bike community lost a legend this fall when Jordie Lunn passed away. Now, Lunn’s family and sponsors are working together to raffle of a custom Jordie Lunn YT Tues and riding kit to pay tribute to the rider, and to build the Jordie Lunn Memorial fund.

“Jordie was fortunate enough in his career to be supported by many amazing companies. The creation of this bike through the cooperation of these companies during this difficult time has been extremely special to our family. Jordie would have been so stoked to see this bike get made; his 2018 ‘neon fade’ Rampage bike was among his most prized possessions.

The support for our family since his passing has been incredible. Your donations have relieved much of the financial pressures from hospital bills, transport costs, and funeral expenses.

The proceeds of this raffle will go towards charitable causes that Jordie believed in so that his memory will live on.

We are extremely thankful to all those involved in the creation of this bike and all who want to celebrate the life of my beloved brother.”

– Craig Lunn

Jordie Lunn’s bike is a custom YT Tues that he had planned on riding for Rough AF 4, which would have been the latest installment of Lunn’s popular Rough AF series. Raffle tickets to win the one-off bike and jersey can be purchased here, for a $10 donation.

Funds raised through the raffle will be used to support causes Lunn worked toward during his life. These include helping children with cycling and coaching opportunities, cycling facilities and supporting brain health and injury research, as well as funding research to better understand post-concussion brain injuries.

For every $10 donated you will earn one chance to win this one-off bike and jersey. Entries are not capped, so if you donate $50 you will be given 5 entries.

This project would not be possible without help from the below parties: YT- Industries, Halo Wheels, Sram, Deity, SDG Components, Vee Tires, Strikt Clothing, invisiFRAME Rad Decals, Sensus. Rockstar, Road2Recovery.