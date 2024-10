Cycling Canada’s 2025 MTB calendar unveiled

You can start planing your 2025 race season now that Cycling Canada just dropped their 2025 national events calendar. The year is packed with top-tier UCI-sanctioned races and national championships. After an epic 2024, next year promises even more opportunities for Canada’s mountain biking talent to shine.

“Following an exhilarating 2024 season that showcased the best of Canadian cycling, we are excited to unveil our 2025 national events calendar,” said Jen Eaton, Events and Officials Manager. “Thanks to the unwavering support and enthusiasm from our dedicated organizers and provincial partners, we’re able to offer abundant opportunities for our talented Canadian athletes to shine on home soil, coast to coast. We eagerly anticipate the cycling community uniting for another season of exceptional racing.”

Canada Cup MTB series

The prestigious Canada Cup returns, featuring cross-country (XCO/XCC), downhill (DH) and BMX racing. A new stop for XCO/XCC in Prince Edward Island adds fresh terrain for riders to tackle. Big news includes the revival of the Canadian Enduro Championships (location and date TBD) after a brief hiatus.

Canada Cup Mountain Biking Events 2025

Joyride C1 (BMX Freestyle)

Location: Markham, ON

Dates: April 12, 2025

Hardwood Canada Cup (XCO & XCC)

Location: Oro-Medonte, ON

Dates: May 16-18, 2025

Tremblant Canada Cup (XCO & XCC)

Location: Mont-Tremblant, QC

Dates: May 30 – June 1, 2025

Baie-St. Paul Canada Cup (XCO & XCC)

Location: Baie-Saint-Paul, QC

Dates: June 6-8, 2025

Canmore Canada Cup (XCO & XCC)

Location: Canmore, AB

Dates: June 11-14, 2025

Calgary BMX Canada Cup

Location: Calgary, AB

Dates: June 28-29, 2025

St. Felicien Canada Cup (XCO & XCC)

Location: St. Felicien, QC

Dates: July 5-6, 2025

Whistler Canada Cup (XCO & XCC)

Location: Whistler, BC

Dates: July 11-13, 2025

Haut-Richelieu BMX Canada Cup

Location: St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, QC

Dates: July 12-13, 2025

Fernie Canada Cup (DH)

Location: Fernie, BC

Dates: July 12-13, 2025

Panorama Canada Cup (DH)

Location: Panorama, BC

Dates: July 15-16, 2025

Drummondville BMX Canada Cup

Location: Drummondville, QC

Dates: July 19-20, 2025

Kicking Horse Canada Cup (DH)

Location: Golden, BC

Dates: July 19-20, 2025

Dieppe Canada Cup (XCO & XCC)

Location: Dieppe, NB

Dates: August 1-3, 2025

Silverstar Canada Cup (DH)

Location: Silverstar, BC

Dates: August 1-2, 2025

Brookvale Canada Cup (XCO & XCC)

Location: Charlottetown, PE

Dates: August 8-10, 2025

Crankworx Canadian Open (DH)

Location: Whistler, BC

Dates: August 10, 2025

Medicine Hat BMX Canada Cup

Location: Medicine Hat, AB

Dates: August 16-17, 2025

Canada Summer Games (MTB)

Location: St. John’s, NL

Dates: August 17-25, 2025

Stevie Smith Memorial Canada Cup (DH)

Location: Mt. Washington, BC

Dates: August 29-31, 2025

UCI MTB World Cup

Location: Mont Sainte Anne, QC

Dates: October 9-12, 2025