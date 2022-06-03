Czech freerider finds “Utopia” in B.C.

What does Utopia look like to you? For Czech freerider Honza Faistaver, it looks a lot like British Columbia.

“Whatever trail you’re looking for, I bet it already exists here. The amount of riding you can get within just a few hours of driving is ridiculous,” Faistaver says of his new home. “For myself, this was the exact motivation for moving to B.C.”

Big trees, big views, big jump and perfect berms. Add in Faistaver’s burly riding, and it looks pretty close to Utopia to us, too!

Utopia ft. Honza Faistaver

What’s Knolly say about this newfound Utopia?

Utopia is defined as an imagined place or state of things in which everything is perfect. Honza Faistaver is a Czech rider who has been traveling the world in search of the perfect riding destination, a mountain biker’s Utopia. To his excitement, Honza believes to have finally found just that, here in British Columbia.

“People from all over the world come to British Columbia to get a taste of riding some of the best trails ever. For myself, this was the exact motivation for moving to B.C.. Whatever trail you’re looking for, I bet it already exists here. The amount of riding you can get within just a few hours of driving is ridiculous. And the fact that there’s always something going on and there’s always someone down to ride makes this place so special. It is likely the closest thing that exists to a mountain biking Utopia.”

– Honza Faistaver

“I am beyond stoked to join the Knolly family for 2022 and beyond! Being part of a B.C.-based company which not only makes cool bikes, but also supports trail building, is pretty awesome! Just built up my Warden 168 a few weeks ago and I can already say this is going to be my favorite bike ever! Super nimble and playful in the air but also stable on some rough, high-speed trails! Can’t wait to push the bike to its limits!”

Video: Liam Morgan

Photos: Liam Morgan

Athlete: Honza Faistaver

Music: Beach House – Lazuli

Sponsored by Knolly Bikes