Dakoda Osusky blasting on an ebike

YT Industries today released its latest edit featuring the YT Mob’s Dakoda Osusky. Dakoda is known for his effortless style and massive amplitude. Which is clear as he takes on some of Utah’s most iconic freeride terrain. A Cedar City, UT local, Dakoda’s journey in MTB started in the early 2000s, shaping jumps in the woods and riding skateparks with his dad. His dad was an early influence who later helped pull him back into the sport after a decade-long focus on skateboarding. Since his return, Dakoda has made an impact with huge sends at Proving Grounds and standout video edits that showcase his raw approach to freeride. Off the bike, he’s just as dedicated—fishing, scouting new zones, and, more often than not, digging.

But we bet you didn’t expect him to do this kind of hucking on an ebike did ya? Yep, even an ebike can send.

The YT Decoy SN: eMTB performance

Dakoda’s riding YT Industry’s Decoy SN in this edit. A gravity-focused E-MTB built for aggressive riding, seamless power delivery, and uncompromising control.

Built for the future of mountain biking

At the core of the DECOY SN is a high-end Ultra Modulus carbon fiber frame, paired with a carbon fiber link to keep weight low without sacrificing durability. A reworked cable clamp system with integrated bonded cable routing ensures clean lines and easy maintenance. This bike climbs efficiently and dominates descents. To strike a balance between power and agility.

Suspension and geometry

The 160mm rear travel is tuned for sensitivity and control. It offers a bottomless feel on technical terrain. It’s matched with a 170mm fork, available in both air and coil, so riders can fine-tune their setup. The adjustable flip chip allows for two distinct geometry modes:

Regular mode: Balanced handling with added pedal clearance.

Low mode: A lower bottom bracket for an ultra-planted feel on steep terrain.

This flexibility makes the Decoy SN adaptable to a wide range of trails, from high-speed flow to raw technical descents.

The Fazua Ride 60

At the heart of the Decoy SN is the Fazua Ride 60, a next-generation ebike motor designed for lightweight performance, quiet operation and smooth power delivery. Weighing just 4.2 kg with 60Nm of torque, it provides consistent assistance without overpowering the ride feel.

The 430Wh integrated battery keeps weight low while maintaining a sleek frame profile. A USB-C port allows for on-the-go device charging and firmware updates.

Decoy SN: silent power, maximum control

With agile handling and quiet efficiency–plus Dakoda’s bike-handling skills—the pair are redefining what an ebike can do.