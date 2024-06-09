Dane Jewett socres second in Leogang World Cup

Dane Jewett, Pivot Factory Racing’s Canadian junior, continued his march up the World Cup standings with a phenomenal showing in Leogang, Austria on Sunday. The B.C. racer finished second in the junior men’s downhill behind Max Alran (Commencal Muc-Off).

With that win, Jewett takes over the lead in the World Cup series from U.S. phenom Asa Vermette (Framworks Racing). Vermette crashed in the mess of stumps and roots near the start of the Leogang course. He then briefly stopped riding when, as he later admitted, he confused a fans red and white flag for the red “course hold” flag of an official. An unfortunate, but understandable mistake from the Frameworks racer as the Austrian fans were sparse during the junior men’s race but out in full force, with flags, to support hometown heros Andreas Kolb and Valentina Höll. Vermette ended up 21st at the line. That leaves the winner of the first two rounds five points behind Jewett in the standings.

Ryan Griffith added another top 10 finish for Canada and for Pivot Factory Racing, placing ninth. Jon Mozell (We Are One Momentum Project) finished 12th in the 25-rider final.

The thrilling junior women’s season continued to deliver exciting racing. Reigning world champion Erice van Leuven (Commencal Les Orres) took her first win of the season. Eliana Hulsebosch (Union) earned second, her second podium this year. Winner of the first two rounds, Heather Wilson (Muc-Off Young Guns) earned third, narrowly keeping her leader’s jersey.

Replay: Junior Women’s DH World Cup #3 – Leogang, Austria

Replay: Junior Men’s DH World Cup #3 – Leogang, Austria