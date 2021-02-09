Dream build: Dangerholm Hyper Spark

What kind of bike would you build if you weren’t limited by money, time, or currently available parts? Probably something along the lines of Dangerholm’s latest creation, the Scott Hyper Spark.

The latest creation of custom bike aficionado Gustav Gullholm, a.k.a. Dangerholm, the Hyper Spark draws inspiration for the high octane, big budget world of Hyper Cars and the sleek aesthetic of modern road bikes. The Hyper Spark’s stunning pearl while finish is dressed in the latest and greatest parts, plus a few unique items created specifically for this custom build.

Dangerholm Hyper Spark

Unlike his hilarious “Danger Pubes” build, Dangerholm intends the Hyper Spark to be fully functional – and fast – out in the real world. The bike integrates Fox’s LiveValve suspension and SRAM’s wireless AXS shifting into the frames custom cable routing for a seamless look. One piece Syncros Silverton SL carbon fibre wheels and Scott’s World Cup winning Spark frame are the foundation. From there, Dangerholm gets deep into the details for this drool-worthy build.

Hyper Spark in the stand. Photo: Andreas Timfält The Hyper Spark is a frame up build, including adding a steering stop. Photo: Andreas Timfält Integrating Fox LiveValve into a cable-free look took some creativity. Photo: Andreas Timfält Adding the steering stop to protect all those carefully concealed cables. Photo: Andreas Timfält

“The hyper car inspiration wasn’t all about looks, performance was key. No stone was left unturned here, so from full carbon wheels and ceramic bearings to the latest suspension technology – every single component is chosen for speed and top performance. A dream spec to say the least.”

Gustav Gullholm

Dangerholm

SRAM’s AXS wireless shifting – matched to a Garbaruk 40t chainring and 10-50 cassette – made cleaning up the shifting aesthetic easy. Hiding the wires for Fox’s Live Valve automatic suspension system and Trickstuff disc brakes was harder. In fact, the build took two whole years to complete. Dangerholm ended up modifying a Spark RC SL frame, adding a steering stop system to avoid damaging the internally routed wires.

Garbaruk offers feathery upgrades to SRAM's AXS wireless system. Photo: Andreas Timfält Real-world riding means Dangerholm added a CushCore tire insert option. Photo: Andreas Timfält A fixed Berk seat and Schmolke Carbon post for the lightest possible weight. Photo: Andreas Timfält Or RockShox Reverb AXS wireless dropper post - 170mm drop - for more fun on the trails. Photo: Andreas Timfält Trickstuff brakes, with custom housing to be routed internally. Hoses and a custom Reverb AXS remote integrated into Scott Fraser iC SL one-piece bars. Photo: Andreas Timfält Syncs Silverton SL use a single-piece construction, combining rim, spokes and hub into one. Photo: Andreas Timfält Fox LiveValve system automatically locks out and releases the suspension. Photo: Andreas Timfält Dangerholm opts for the minimal weight gain of a Fox 34 SC over a 32. Photo: Andreas Timfält

“The biggest challenge was to sort out the cable routing, how to actually keep things fully usable. Over the two year build process my ideas evolved quite a lot, and maybe it was a good thing it took so long.”

The result is the Hyper Spark’s shimmering white finish and clean aesthetic. All in, the bike weighs just 9.78 kg, with a fixed post. SRAM AXS and Cush Core XC tire inserts bumps the weight up slightly to 10.80kg, wildly light for a dual suspension cross country bike.

Dangerholmd Hyper Spark – complete build