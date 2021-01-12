Watch: Danny Hart rides his new Cube Factory Racing bikes

Danny Hart has all sorts of big news going into 2021. The 29-year-old has a new team rolling into the World Cup downhill season, with Cube Factory Racing. The Redcar Rocket is also a new father, with his first child arriving in 2020.

In his Welcome video for Cube, Danny Hart takes his new Two15 race bikes out for a rip. He also talks about how fatherhood has impacted his approach to racing. Specifically, his decision to move to a long-term contract with Cube.

Hart will always be known for his two world championship titles, especially that now-iconic 2011 run in Champrey. With news of a new start with Cube, we can’t wait to see what Hart’s next chapter holds, too.

Cube Factory Racing Welcomes Danny Hart

What does Cube have to say about its newest team member?

Two-time World Champion Danny Hart signs with the new CUBE Factory Racing! 29-year-old Danny Hart exploded onto the elite downhill scene with his now-legendary gold run at the 2011 World Championships. Hailing from Redcar on England’s north-east coast, the two-time UCI Downhill World Champion has multiple World Cup wins under his belt. Fondly known as the Redcar Rocket, Hart has made a name for himself as unstoppable on treacherously steep tracks in muddy conditions. In 2019 Danny finished on the podium at every round of the World Cup. Starting 2021, Danny, who with his wife Sophia has just welcomed a baby daughter, will ride for the CUBE Downhill Factory Team under a long-term contract.