Danny MacAskill, baby seals, an eMTB and a deserted island

How do eMTB, trials and seals mix? Danny MacAskill heads to an abandoned Scottish island to find out.

Inchkeith Island, Scotland is home to more seals than humans. In fact, there are no human full-time residents. Which makes it a challenging place to test out Santa Cruz’s new eMTB.

Amid cute ocean animals and derelict buildings, MacAskill sets out to see just what the Heckler is capable of.

So, can you do trials riding on an eMTB?

Watch What the Heck? and find out.

Danny MacAskill: What the Heck?

RELATED: Danny MacAskill has the best weights workout in “Gymnasium”