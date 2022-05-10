“Do a Wheelie” with Danny MacAskill (and friends)

The wheelie, while elusive for many, is one of the first tricks many riders dream of when they start riding. Deceptively simple, the art of balancing on the backwheel never fails to entertain. In Do A Wheelie, Danny MacAskill shows just how far you can take this basic concept. And he has help from some friends, younger and older.

With cycling booming around the world, the Scottish trials star decided to see how all those riders were finding creative new ways to wheelie.

“In the summer of 2021 Danny MacAskill put out a call to action to his 3.5 million social media fans asking them to #WheelieWithDanny. Riders and fans applied from around the world to feature alongside Danny in his latest project from adidas Five Ten and Cut Media. Join Danny MacAskill and a host of friends as he pushes the boundaries of the humble wheelie and learns a thing or two from friends old and new.”

Of course, wheelie’s aren’t just for mountain bikes. All kinds of riders replied to the #WheelieWithDanny call.

“ I have seen first-hand the popularity of bike riding explode over the last few years and it puts a smile on my face to see so many people loving getting outside on their bikes. Working with adidas Five Ten, we wanted to make a film that included as many types of riding as possible and let other riders become the star of the film. The wheelie was the best place to start, if you can ride a bike, you can have a good go at doing a wheelie and from there the opportunities are endless. We wanted to celebrate the wheelie, show how accessible riding bikes can be and put a smile on peoples faces. If someone picks up a bike and has a big grin trying to wheelie, then job done.”

– Danny MacAskill

The result, Do A Wheelie, is all smiles and all back wheel. Enjoy!

Danny MacAskill: Do A Wheelie

From addidas Five Ten:

There is something instinctive built into us humans, a force that it is within us all, no matter our age. From the first moment we put a leg over the frame of a bike and begin to pedal something takes over, we are drawn to tug on the handlebars and lift the front wheel off the ground. The endorphins rush and a sense of shock turns to a smile – this is how it often begins, doing a wheelie for the first time. The humble wheelie is a gateway into a whole new world that for many will become a lifelong passion. For Danny MacAskill his first wheelie would be the start of an incredible career, in his latest film Do A Wheelie, Danny shows just how much he loves some back wheel action

Mountain biking has become more popular by the day and participation is currently at an all-time high for this amazing sport. However, you do not need a mountain or a bike park to get out and enjoy your bike. The wheelie is, for many, the first thing they will ever learn on a bike, but it can open the doors to an entire new world.

Joining forces, adidas Five Ten and Danny MacAskill want to share their passion for cycling. In this latest collaboration they showcase how the humble wheelie has brought riders together from around the world in their love of bikes. Once again, Danny MacAskill is set to amaze riders and fans around the world in this latest production.

Starring:

Danny MacAskill, Hans Rey ,Viola Brand, Send It Brad, RJ, Nay Whaaat, Lil Spartan, Ali Clarkson, and friends