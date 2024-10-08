Danny MacAskill does it again

When a new mountain bike video comes out, sometimes you can wait to watch it later. Not so when there’s a new Danny MacAskill video. You know it’s gonna be a banger. And if you can be the first one to share it with your buddies, well, then you win.

Of course, Danny’s latest piece of eye candy adds to his legacy of incredible riding and filming. Turning the Adidas’ German HQ into a canvas of performance art, once again, he’s done the seemingly impossible.

That first drop is an absolute monster. And it just goes on from there. Four hippy jumps in a row? Who can do that? Only MacAskill. And do we need to discuss the faux tall bike? Unfreakingbelievable.

Once he hits the weight rooms and the trampoline it’s hard to believe MacAskill hasn’t made a video here before. It’s absolutely perfect and basically tailor-made to his kind of riding. The ending front flip into the pond is classic MacAskill.

Once again MacAskill has added to his continuing library of videos and riding that will continue to inspire for years to come. Plus he’s made trials riding actually look cool. Something the UCI hasn’t managed to do yet. Maybe they should take a page out of MacAskill’s book? While we’re waiting, might as well check out MacAskill’s back catalog too. It’s worth revisiting.

“The first time I got the invite to campus I immediately started riding the place in my mind. Riding all the rooftops, riding all the railings, you know, it’s a really interesting space. Not just anyone can go there! As soon as you see that kind of big overhanging piece of architecture or whatever, you immediately imagine the different things you could do up there. So, it was cool to finally get to come here to actually do it.” – Danny MacAskill