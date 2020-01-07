Danny MacAskill has the best weights workout in “Gymnasium”

New Year, New Me?

How about “New Year, New Tricks.” Danny MacAskill dodges the post-New Year’s resolutions crowd with a little creativity in Gymnasium. Hiding in the quiet wing of his local sports complex is an old school gym. With a few tweaks, it becomes MacAskill’s personal playground.

“It’s fair to say that gyms aren’t really my natural habitat! I take my hat off to people who go every day to stay in shape, as I much prefer to hop on my bike and keep myself fit that way,” says MacAskill. “We wanted this video to be a reminder to all those looking to get fit in 2020, that you don’t have to be miserable, there’s plenty of fun ways to hit your fitness goals. For me, it has been and will probably always be my bike.”

That doesn’t stop him from trying to perfect a parallel bar routine, or putting some miles in on a treadmill. MacAskill’s approach to these tried and true fitness programs just looks a little … different.

In Gymnasium, MacAskill ditches the “No Pain, No Gain” mentality and shows fitness can be fun. Especially when you’re on two wheels.

Danny MacAskill: Gymnasium

From RedBull:

Video: Cut Media

Song: “I’m On My Way” performed by The Proclaimers