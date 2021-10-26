Danny MacAskill rides the wing of a wind turbine for climate change

Danny MacAskill is one of the worlds best known mountain bikers, especially in the broader non-mountain biker population. The Scottish trials star is using his platform to try draw attention to climate change and renewable energy.

MacAskill took to the skies for his latest, and highest stunt ever: riding the propeller blade of a massive wind power turbine. The stunt is more than visually stunning. He’s also raising funds to an organization, Re:Wild the Planet. It’s goal is to protect and restore the diversity of life on Earth. Not a bad project at all.

To date, MacAskill’s raised a staggering $337,000 dollars for Re:Wild.

Watch the video below. Donate through YouTube if you’d like.

Danny MacAskill: Climate Games

“How much of the world’s energy comes from sustainable sources? I’m given free reign at a renewable energy factory to show you exactly how much in the best way I can – with some epic tricks!”