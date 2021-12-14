Danny MacAskill’s incredible Red Bull Rampage fan surprise

Matt Jones and Danny MacAskill head to the original Red Bull Rampage site to find eight lucky riders. What for? The “Ultimate Red Bull Rampage Experience.”

See who sends it hard enough to join the two stars on a big adventure, and what counts as the “ultimate” experience below.

Pro mountain bikers Matt Jones & Danny MacAskill surprised random people with the ultimate Red Bull Rampage experience, including helicopters, desert ATV’s and awesome MTB trails before sitting back and enjoying the live show