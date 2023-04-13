Dario Acquaroli, two time world champion, dies at 48

Dario Acquaroli, twice a cross country mountain bike world champion, has died at the age of 48.

The Italian mountain biker was riding alone on Easter Sunday in the Bergamo region where he was born. When did not return to his sister’s home, he was discovered unconscious on what is described as a fairly easy stretch of road. Italian Cycling Federation (FCI) shared the news.

Corriere della sela reports that Acquaroli’s father dies in a similar manner and at a similar age when the cyclist was only 16 years old.

Acquaroli won the rainbow stripes twice in his career. Once as a junior in 1993. His second world championship title came in 1996 in the under-23 men’s cross country race, finishing ahead of future road cycling stars Miguel Martinez and Cadel Evans. Acquaroli won two more European championships, in 1992 and 1993.

Acquaroli started his career with the Bianchi mountain bike team. He remained involved in the Italian mountain bike community until his death on Sunday.