Darkfest is back and – somehow – even bigger for 2021

Darkfest is back for another year of impossibly huge jumps and massive tricks in South Africa.

There’s the iconic Darkfest step-up jump, of course. Sam Reynolds and the crew have added to and improved the outsized jump line for 2021. With some of the best freeriders in the world assembled for a week-long session, there’s sure to be more amazing videos coming out of South Africa. Check out the first hits and first runs through the entire 2021 Darkfest jump line below:

Darkfest 2021 – First Sessions and Full Course Ridden

How does the Darkfest crew build such massive jumps? What’s it like to hit such an insane step-up for the first time?

Check out the work behind, and first hits from South Africa’s massive jump compound below:

Darkfest 2021- Step Up First Hits!