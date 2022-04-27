DarkFest 2022 full highlights are beyond huge

DarkFest is done and dusted for another year. That mean’s all that’s left to do is bask in the insanity of this year’s official highlights reel. And it is a real good one.

After a few years of DarkFest, and on this particular line, the jumps are absolutely dialled. That means the riders could get after it sooner, and push themselves further.

A new angle to DarkFest 2022 is the inclusion of women riders. Showing that gender is no barrier to hitting massive jumps, a solid crew of the world’s best freeriders worked their way through the infamous DarkFest line.

If you’re looking for CanCon, local freeride icons Casey Brown and Matt MacDuff were in South Africa to get almost as much air as their intercontinental flight home.

DarkFest 2022 – Official Highlights

What’s Monster Energy say about this madness?

We’re proud to present the DarkFEST 2022 Official Highlights edit. Not only did Sam Reynolds & the crew open up the biggest freeride jumps on the planet to a new generation of riders to push the boundaries in 2022, but for the first time also including a full legendary lineup of women who absolutely slayed it! Sit back, ‘crack a monny’ & absorb 17 minutes of pure freeride bliss with all the bangers & slams in their entirety!

Featured Riders:

Sam Reynolds, Clemens Kaudela, Adolf Silva, Ike Klaassen, Theo Erlangsen, Sam Hodgson, Ethan Nell, Cam Zink, Kade Edwards, Kaos Seagrave, Bienvenido Aguado, Nicholi Rogatkin, Szymon Godziek, Brendan Fairclough, Daniel Ruso, Elias Ruso, Tom Isted, Vincent Tupin, Reed Boggs, Matt MacDuff, Daryl Brown, Andrew Neethling, Jack Schliemann, Vero Sandler, Casey Brown, Hannah Bergemann, Chelsea Kimball & Robin Goomes.