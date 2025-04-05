Darkfest turns 10: The freeride freakshow that keeps getting bigger

It’s been ten years since the first riders launched into orbit at Darkfest. What started as a DIY step-up jump in the bush has exploded—literally and figuratively—into one of the most iconic freeride events in mountain biking: Darkfest.

In 2025, the event celebrates its tenth anniversary, and judging by the behind-the-scenes chatter from longtime builder and rider Sam Reynolds, this year is going to be even more outrageous.

Born in the dark

Darkfest traces its roots back to Pure Darkness, a punk-rock road trip video series Reynolds and his crew dropped more than a decade ago. With sick tricks and sicker vibes, it set the tone for what was to come.

After a trip to South Africa in 2014—originally just to build one massive step-up—Reynolds and crew realized they’d found the perfect freeride canvas.

That one jump turned into more. A couple years later, it became Darkfest. And it’s been pushing limits ever since.

Bigger lines, bigger airtime

The event’s calling card has always been the jumps. Monster booters. Step-ups so big you need runway speed just to survive the takeoff. In recent years, riders have hit 110-foot gaps, and there’s talk of 130-foot jumps in the near future.

The dirt, the vibe

Darkfest now takes place at The Stellenbosch Wine Farm, a spot Reynolds calls “almost too perfect.” With ideal dirt, epic scenery and years of refinement, the course has become a dialed blend of speed, flow and massive hucks.

Women fly too—and party harder

Darkfest isn’t just a boy’s club anymore. Women have been launching into the stratosphere for a few years now. In 2025, Darkfest will once again offer equal prize money: €12,000 split evenly between the men’s and women’s field.

Not just survival—style

While early editions of Darkfest were all about surviving to the bottom by the end of the week, things have changed. The line is so dialed now that first-run top-to-bottom tricks are happening.

But don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s tame.

Darkfest 2025 isn’t just a celebration. It’s a reminder that freeride, at its core, is still about flying too far, going too fast and landing with a grin on your face—if you land at all.

Where and when to watch

This year’s invited rider list includes: Sam Reynolds, Clemens Kaudela, Matt Macduff, Vero Sandler, Vaea Verbeeck, Bienve Aguado, Ike Klaassen, Theo Erlangsen, Adolf Silva, Kade Edwards, Nicholi Rogatkin, Paul Couderc, Matt Jones, Sam Hodgson, Vinny Armstrong, Kaos Seagrave, Robin Goomes, Graham Agassiz, Daniel Ruso, Lucy Vaneesteren, Alessio Tonoli, Tomas Lemoine, Elias Ruso, Johny Salido, Brendan Fairclough, Cami Nogueira , Lukas Schäfer, Kurtis Downs, Dylan Stark, Chelsea Kimball, Kaidan Ingersoll, Dan Paley, Talus Turk, Finley Kirschenman, Vincent Tupin, Louis Reboul, Dylan Lamb.

The event takes place from April 7-12. The best place to get info on what’s comin up is over at the Darkfest Instagam: @darkfest_mtb.