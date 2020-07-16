Darren Berrecloth updates on phase one of the Jordie Lunn Bike Park

It’s amazing what a small, dedicated crew can do in a short period of time. Darren Berrecloth and JD Parks have, despite the interruption from a major world event, pushed ahead to nearly complete the first part of the Jordie Lunn Bike Park.

Working with machines and shaping jumps by hand, Berrecloth and Parks have been hammering away at three sets of jump lines. It’s the first phase of the Langford facility that is being built in honour of the late-Canadian freerider, Jordie Lunn.

True to Lunn’s legacy, the Jordie Lunn Bike Park facilitates introducing new riders to mountain biking. It will also challenge the next generation of freeriders to take their riding to the next level.

An impressive Expert line incorporates a long series perfectly sculpted jumps. Step-ups, step-downs and wall rides weave through the hillside, surrounded by west coast greenery.

For those just learning to take flight, a Beginner line and Intermediate line provide a space to build skills and build confidence. Wood ramps and progressive jump sizes mix repeatability and predictability, helping riders learn the skills needed to, eventually, hit the big jumps.

What’s next for the Jordie Lunn Bike Park

With the three jump lines nearing completion, the Jordie Lunn Bike Park is all ready to move into the next phase of construction.

VeloSolutions’ crew of builders is on its way to construct an asphalt pump track. The ground is already leveled for a two-tier, multi-skill level track.

Workhorse Trail Design is also ready get going on the singletrack mountain bike trail network and cyclocross course that will complete the facility.

With all the pieces falling into place at an impressive rate, the masterminds behind the memorial facility are already ahead toward opening the park. You’ll still have to wait before hitting Berrecloth and Park’s sweet jump lines, though. The Jordie Lunn Bike Park is targeting a Fall 2020 opening date.

Darren Berrecloth checks in with Max McCulloch for the first video update on the park’s progress.

Jordie Lunn Bike Park: Update #1

Follow the build:

Jordielunnbikepark.com

Instagram: @jordielunnbikepark

Location: City of Langford

Media sponsor: NOBL Wheels / @noblwheels

Video/Photo Credit: Max McCulloch

Dirt Jump Park Builder: JD Parks/ Darren Berrecloth

Singletrack Builder: Work Horse Trail Design

Pumptrack Builder: Velosolutions

Society: Wheelhouse Cycling Society