Darren Berrecloth is headed to the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame

Pioneering Canadian freerider Darren Berrecloth is heading to the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame. The Vancouver Island rider is on the 2021 inductees list alongside Rachel Atherton, and Whistler Bike Park pioneers Dave Kelly and Rob McSkimming.

Also on the list are Pinkbike founder Radek Burkat and downhill world champion Dave Cullinan.

Darren Berrecloth

After starting his career in BMX before switching to mountain biking Darren Berrecloth quickly had an outsized impact on his new sport. The Canadian mixed BMX-influenced slopestyle skill with freeride scale and a thirst for adventure. His unique approach, and willingness to travel to far-flung remote locations to ride, helped shift the direction of freeride.

Rachel Atherton

If there’s a rider in downhill that needs no introduction, it is Rachel Atherton. The six-time world champion, and six-time World Cup series overall leader, dominated women’s World Cup racing throughout the 2010s. In 2016, she stormed to downhill’s first-ever “Perfect Season,” winning all seven World Cup rounds as well as that year’s world championships.

Dave Kelley and Rob McSkimming – Whistler Bike Park

Whistler Bike Park has had a monumental impact on the sport of mountain biking. Both in pioneering what a bike park could look like and the direction of mountain bike tourism. Two men in particular stand out for their influence on WBP launch and success in 1999 and onward: Dave Kelly and Rob McSkimming.

