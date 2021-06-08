Dean Tennant is flying on Mt. Prevost

When it comes to riding downhill on Vancouver Island, there are few spots more iconic than Mt. Prevost. Dean Tennant has spent more time there than most, and rides with style that any rider would envy. When he joined up with NOBL wheels, Prevost was the natural choice to film his “Welcome” video.

Lately, Tennant’s been spending more of his time working on the final stages and opening of Jordie Lunn Bike Park, an hour south in Langford, B.C. But, with Max McCulloch behind the camera, he shows of his impressive style on a big bike on Prevost’ steep trails.

Dean Tennant: Welcome to the NOBL Family

From NOBL:

When NOBL moved to Vancouver Island last year, we knew we had to connect with Dean Tennant. His video edits inspired a whole generation of riders (and still do). To welcome him to the NOBL family, there was no other option but to film him at Mt. Prevost, a place synonymous with his riding and free-racing style. Enjoy 2 minutes of Dean doing what he does best!

Rider: Dean Tennant

Wheels: NOBL TR37 w/ Industry Nine Hydras

Video: Max McCulloch

Sound Design: Chris Arruda

