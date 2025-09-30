DEC says World Cup downhill track at Whiteface was built illegally

With the UCI Mountain Bike World Series due at Mount Van Hoevenberg and Whiteface Mountain next weekend, New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a Notice of Violation to the Olympic Regional Development Authority for the new downhill track at Whiteface. The DEC letter says ORDA cut trees without approval. It says there are widened trail corridors beyond what was allowed and work started before a final plan was signed.

DEC says the violation will not affect the World Series event. But ORDA must file a corrective action plan in early November. It must include a restoration plan to bring non-compliant segments back to legal standards.

What DEC says happened

In a Sept. 22 letter, DEC outlines how the project diverged from the draft work plan that went out for public comment in August. That draft said the course would use existing trails. The draft claimed there would be no new trail construction or tree cutting. DEC says ORDA later reported removing more than 30 trees. Plus corridors were expanded beyond the draft plan’s limits, findings DEC staff confirmed on a site visit.

“The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) are working cooperatively to develop a plan and to uphold and advance a shared commitment to environmental stewardship,” the agency said in a statement. “In reviewing a draft work plan submitted by ORDA detailing proposed trail work in preparation for an upcoming event, DEC became aware of actions taken on Whiteface Mountain beyond the scope of the draft work plan and not consistent with Forest Preserve requirements.”

ORDA response: “We own that”

ORDA acknowledges the misstep. “The work began before the DEC was finalized. We own that. We moved ahead prematurely and going forward, we will strengthen our oversight, communication and collaboration to ensure that does not happen again,” said Darcy Rowe Norfolk, ORDA’s director of communications. She said the violations stemmed from miscommunication and a vacancy in the organization’s sustainability role.

What happens next

DEC has given ORDA a Nov. 7 deadline to file a corrective action plan that includes:

•Full documentation of all work completed for the World Cup course, including the final build

•A restoration plan to bring any trails that exceed approved standards back into conformance

•Appointment of a staff lead to work with DEC and the Adirondack Park Agency to ensure future compliance

•GIS mapping of constitutionally permitted ski trails at ORDA-managed facilities for use in all future reviews

•Continued work with DEC on an updated memorandum of understanding to fix communication gaps

DEC says it remains committed to collaborating with ORDA to meet Whiteface’s operational needs while staying within the law.

The bottom line for race week

The race week will go ahead. The paperwork will follow. Whether this becomes a lesson learned or a precedent set will depend on what lands in DEC’s inbox in early November. And with the finals of the 2026 World Cup scheduled for this same location, a solution is imperative.