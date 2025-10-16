Demo bikes, goat heads, ninja cutouts and £170,000 of spare parts: YT Auction

High end coffee machines, autographed jerseys, demo bikes, complete work benches with Park Tools, vintage leather chairs and… three creepy goat heads. Everything that went into the UK YT Mill is up for auction right now.

Bikes, bits of bikes and other ephemera

With YT in administration, its UK Mill is being decommissioned and auctioned off. The lots range from the expected demo bikes to the mundane (office chairs and monitors) and, since this is YT, the downright weird. Like three goat heads that made up parts of the Capra display.

Parts of the display units for other bikes, like the Izzo and Tues, are also up for auction. But a ninja cut-out isn’t as attention-grabbing as a goat head. It the ninja ephemera also has far fewer bids than the goat heads do, strangely.

Or you could bid on £170,000 (approximately CAD 320,000) worth of components. The massive lot is comprised of the various components, frame bits, service items, drivetrain parts and other items needed to keep the UK Mill’s store and demo fleet running smoothly. Oh, and a “large quantity” of blue plastic bins.

It is a bit of a novelty to see so many bikes, parts and memorabilia up for sale at clear-out prices, all at once. But its also a bit sad to see this very real aspect of YT struggling as a brand. And sucks to know that those chairs and desks were attached to jobs that real people once held, and no longer do.

The more practical downside for Canadian readers is that any items successfully bid on must be picked up in person at the former YT Mill by the end of October. Maybe you have a friend over there that could pick up, and ship you £170,000 of parts?

YT struggles to find a way forward

The German direct-to-consumer brand’s struggles became public in mid-July, when founder and CEO Markus Flossmann told riders YT Industries would enter a self-administered legal restructuring to steady the business and court new backing.

“This is not an easy step for YT,” Flossmann said. “But a necessary measure to actively shape the future of the brand.”

He framed it as a reset after brutal post-pandemic headwinds. Supply delays, overstocked warehouses, discount wars and a soft U.S. economy. Even as he returned as CEO, cut costs and prepped new bikes.

At the end of September it became clear that the two month reset was not enough. It became clear that YT Industries hadn’t found new investors and would have to suspend operations.

Flossmann, though, remains confident. He’s stated publicly that he will “do everything he can to buy back the brand, restructure it, and restore it to its former strength.”

In July he told riders, “this is just a reset. The beginning of a new chapter. The best is yet to come.”

Today that promise is looking harder to keep, but not impossible if new financing appears.