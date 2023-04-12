Devinci builds Stevie’s legacy with new Chainsaw bike

Devinci is making sure Stevie Smith’s legacy lives on long into the future with the all-new, all-alloy Chainsaw.

The Chainsaw comes in three builds. A DH build sits on 170mm rear travel with a 190mm fork. Two single-crown fork builds are still burly with balanced 170mm of front and rear suspension. Chainsaw frames can run mixed 27.9″/29″ wheels or dual 29″ via a flip-chip in the frame’s linkage.

Tianna Smith gives her approval! Photo: Andy Vathis Made right in Devinci's Quebec facility. Photo: Andy Vathis CHAINSAW. Photo: Andy Vathis Canadian-made Chainsaw frames waiting for paint. Photo: Andy Vathis

Like the man himself, the Chainsaw frames are made in Canada at Devinci’s Chicoutimi facility. And, like all alloy Devinci frames, come with a lifetime warranty so you can ride the Chainsaw as hard as he would have without worrying about whether it will last.

“Stevie Smith’s love for riding was contagious. Just being in his presence made you want to go fast, whether you were racing or not. We made the Chainsaw to embrace that spirit and carry on his legacy, with an annual donation to the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation.

Photo: Andy Vathis Chainsaw GX. Photo: Andy Vathis Chainsaw DH. Photo: Andy Vathis

2023 Devinci Chainsaw

All Devinci Chainsaw models are built around an 6061-T6 aluminum frame. The 170-mm rear wheel travel comes from Devinci’s Split Pivot HP (high pivot) suspension platform. That gives a rear-ward axle path and, Devinci says, effectively separates acceleration and braking forces. That gives the Chainsaw traction and small bump compliance for days while still keeping some pedaling efficiency.

As mentioned, the Chainsaw is available with either a 170mm single-crown for or in a DH configuration with 190mm travel up front. It also has the option to run full 29″ wheels or to throw in a 27.5″ rear wheel for a mixed-wheel configuration. Devinci’s “Geo Saver” flip chip keeps the geometry consistent between wheel sizes.

Chainsaw geometry is as aggressive as you’d expect. The DH rig starts from an aggressive 62.1-degree HTA, while the Enduro spec is ever-so-slightly more conservative, if that’s the right word, at 62.9 degrees. Devinci takes advantage over the production control that it has making the Chainsaw in-house to give frames size-specific chainstays. These start at 425mm on the size small and run to 440mm on the XL frame. That mean’s the Chainsaw stays balanced on trail no matter what size you ride.

Frame details include internally guided cables, UDH derailleur hangars, threaded BB’s, molded polyurethane plastic protectors on the frame and over the high pivot’s idler pulley wheel and tough enduro bearings throughout. There’s clearance for meaty 29×2.5″ tires out back and the Chainsaw runs Super Boost rear spacing (157mm). Devinci opts for a 34.9mm dropper post to make longer-travel posts more reliable and sturdy.

Again, all of this comes with Devinci’s lifetime frame warranty.

DH ready and a burly lifetime warranty. Photo: Andy Vathis Chainring clearance for 28-32t rings and two-bolt ISGC 05 tabs. Photo: Andy Vathis "Geo saver" flip-chip to make the Chainsaw work with 27.5" wheels. Photo: Andy Vathis Coil compatible and running on smooth Enduro bearings. Photo: Andy Vathis Internal cable routing throughout. Photo: Andy Vathis The idler pulley hiding under the thermoplastic cover. Photo: Andy Vathis Size-specific chainstay lengths and UDH hanger. Photo: Andy Vathis Threaded BB for easy service. Photo: Andy Vathis Photo: Andy Vathis

2023 Devinci Chainsaw: Key Technologies & Features

Aluminum frame made in Canada

Split Pivot HP suspension

Internal cable routing

Enduro Configuration: 170mm fork and rear travel

Size-specific chainstay length

DH Configuration: 190mm fork & 170mm rear travel

Full 29’’ or mixed wheels compatible

Coil shock compatible

UDH

Threaded BB

Molded polyurethane plastic protectors

Enduro bearings

The Story of a Bike Named Chainsaw

