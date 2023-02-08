Devinci Global Racing returns two Canadians to first Enduro World Cup season

The enduro race scene may be changing, as UCI takes over from the EWS, but one thing is staying the same. Devinci Global Racing heads into the first Enduro World Cup (EDR) season with a returning roster of three riders. Greg Callaghan will be joined again by Canadians Evan Wall and Georgia Astle as they take on the EDR and more in 2023.

While all three riders return, there are some changes behind the scenes at DGR. Melissa Newell and Ciaran Sullivan join Bastian Major on DGR staff while Hayes signs on as the team’s official brake sponsor, supplying its Dominion system.

Here’s what Devinci has to say about its 2023 roster:

Devinci Global Racing is ready for another year with returning riders, Georgia Astle, Evan Wall, and Greg Callaghan.

Irish enduro National Champ, Greg Callaghan, is back for a fourth season and will be fighting for top results on the newly named UCI Enduro World Cup (EDR) and select European enduro events. Squamish resident Evan Wall starts his second season on Devinci. He’s aiming for more Top-15 results at EDR races and will add a few North American events like Whistler Crankworx to his calendar. Last but not least, Whistler’s very own Georgia Astle will split her time between freeride events, Crankworx events, media projects and maybe even a few Enduro World Cups.

‘’I’m buzzing to get my 4th season with Devinci Global Racing started in just a couple of months. It’s been a good winter of training in the Irish muck for me and I’m feeling ready to get racing started. It’s nice to be coming into the year with a lot of familiar brands and faces around the team but I’m also excited about the new partners coming on board. We’ve got the best of the best on our bikes and the same looking after us, sounds like a good recipe to me!’”

-Greg Callaghan

“Coming into my 5th year onboard a Devinci and I’m as fired up as I was on day one with the brand. It’s shaping up to be another great season, keen to see what’s in store for all my teamies!’”-Georgia Astle

“Very stoked for another year of hoonin’ with this crew! The changes we’ve made have been great so far, and I’m ready to turn ‘er loose comesMarch!” -Evan Wall

Melissa Newell Photo: Jason Beacham Ciaran Sullivan Hayes Dominion brakes. Photo: Boris Beyer

On the staff side of things, we are welcoming a new team mom for the upcoming season. Melissa Newell, AKA Mops, will be looking after the squad for all their needs during race weeks. She is coming on board as soigneur/cook/line spotter. The 2-time EWS Masters World Champ knows a thing or two about racing and good times. Ciaran Sullivan will be taking over assistant team manager duties and providing mechanical support. Lastly, Bastien Major will oversee team management and operations.

New season, new partners. For 2023, DGR welcomes two new partners: American braking components manufacturer Hayes and SendHit, a French brand specializing in handguards and other innovative products. Hayes is an iconic brand that pioneered hydraulic disc brakes more than 25 years ago. This season, Geo, Evan, and Greg will all be running Hayes’ newest product, the Dominion, on their bikes.