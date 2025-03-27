Devinci rolls out new Troy Eagle 90 LTD

Devinci’s fifth-generation Troy returns this spring with a new build and colorway, built around the brand’s made-in-Canada aluminum Optimum G04 frame. After the new Troy’s release last fall, this bike is still true to its roots. The latest LTD version reflects what Devinci’s own team loves to ride—tough, reliable and ready for anything. While Devinci isn’t invested in the racing end of mountain biking, they are listening to what riders want. And this is their interpretation of that. It features the newest SRAM drivetrain, carbon bars, DD casing tires and Select+ suspension.

SRAM Eagle 90: mechanical simplicity meets big performance

At the heart of the new build is SRAM’s Eagle 90 Transmission. Eagle 90 is SRAM’s new top-tier mechanical groupset. Featuring a hangerless, fully rebuildable derailleur, X-Sync-equipped 1275 cassette and a new cable-actuated shifter. It’s designed to shift clean under full load—whether you’re hammering out of the saddle or hauling up techy climbs. Yes, it still uses cables, but the setup is tool-light and adjustment-free—just hang, tighten and route. The crankset uses a forged aluminum arm. Mechanical fans will appreciate the blend of precision and simplicity without going full electronic.

LTD = carefully chosen upgrades

The LTD badge signals Devinci’s attention to the finer details—hand-picked upgrades across the cockpit, wheels and tires. The RockShox ZEB Select+ fork has 160 mm of travel and the Vivid Select+ rear shock provides 150 mm of travel. Race Face ERA 35 carbon bars are an attempt to kerb arm pump and hand fatigue. The SRAM Code Silver Stealth brakes supply plenty of stopping power and the Maxxis Minion DHF/DHRII DoubleDown casing tires will take a ton of abuse without the extra weight of the downhill casing. These tweaks nudge the Troy beyond its trail bike roots and into burly, ready-for-anything territory.

Final tally

Weighing in at 16.55 kg, the new Troy LTD looks like a solid option for riders chasing durability, aggressive descending capability and Canadian-made cred. All without fully jumping into the wireless drivetrain world. MSRP for the new whip is $6,499.