Devinci trims the weight with new 2026 E-Spartan Lite

Devinci is going lighter with its newest e-mountain bike. The Canadian brand officially launched the 2026 E-Spartan Lite today. While the platform keeps the familiar 165 mm rear / 170 mm front travel numbers of the original E-Spartan, it swaps in a lighter motor and battery to drop serious weight.

At just over 47 lb (21.45 kg), the E-Spartan Lite is positioned as a more agile, pedal-friendly version of its full-powered sibling. That weight savings comes courtesy of the new Bosch Performance Line SX drive unit and Bosch CompactTube 400 battery, which together form the brand’s most compact and lightweight e-MTB system to date.

Made in Canada, built for rough terrain

Devinci continues to produce its alloy frames in-house at its Chicoutimi, Quebec facility. The E-Spartan Lite uses the brand’s G04 6061-T6 Optimum Aluminum tubing and is fully backed by Devinci’s Ride in Peace lifetime warranty.

The E-Spartan Lite runs on mixed wheels and a Boost 148 rear hub with 155 mm crank arms. It’s based on Devinci’s proven Split Pivot suspension layout, tuned here specifically for eMTB performance. The bike is also fully compatible with Bosch’s PowerMore 250 range extender. That adds an additional 250 Wh to the base battery’s 400 Wh capacity. According to Bosch, that setup can deliver up to 67 km of range in Eco mode under ideal conditions.



Trail-focused geometry, familiar Spartan feel

Devinci says the E-Spartan Lite has the same aggressive descending and trail versatility as the original E-Spartan. Key frame features include a Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH) and internal cable routing.

The build kits and pricing vary. The build with the Eagle 90 Transmission is $8,199 and the build with the GX AXS Transmission is $9,999.

More than just a motor swap

Light-assist eMTBs are popular with riders who want extra help on the climbs without sacrificing how the bike feels on the downs. By reducing overall system weight, the E-Spartan Lite aims to capture that in-between space offering power when you want it, without the bulk of a full-power motor and oversized battery.

While the Bosch Performance Line SX system doesn’t have the torque of some heavier units (it peaks at 60 Nm and 600 W), it’s designed for efficiency and a more natural ride feel, with better integration into traditional trail-bike dynamics.



Available now



The Devinci E-Spartan is available now. As with all Devinci bikes, the E-Spartan Lite is assembled in Canada and backed by the company’s commitment to domestic manufacturing and long-term support.