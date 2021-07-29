Watch: Canadian downhill nationals highlights from Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

After a long , two year hiatus, Canadian downhill national championships returned to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort on the weekend. Casey Brown and Finn Iles showed they were the fastest in the land, taking the elite women’s and men’s titles, while the next generation of Canadian racers showed they’re not far behind.

Nationals also wrapped up a week of Dunbar Summer Series racing, squeezing two Canada Cups and the KMHR event into 10 days. Riders showed their appreciation for the massive effort of putting on a race series around ever-changing event restrictions, and their enthusiasm for racing, by showing up in huge numbers. Over 350 riders dropped in from the start hut at each event. That makes for 1,000+ racers over the week! With so many of these riders in the younger age groups, men’s and women’s, the future of downhill in Canada is looking as bright as ever.

WATCH: Dunbar Summer Series “Superweek” highlights from Fernie and Panorama

Full highlights from 2021 Canadian DH national championships are below. You can catch up on what went down at Panorama and Fernie, the first two Canada Cups since 2019, as well.

2021 Dunbar Summer Series Kicking Horse DH Nationals

Video: Jackson Parker ( @jacks0n_parker )

