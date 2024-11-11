DH phenom suffers broken back and femur in hit-and-run

16-year-old downhill phenom Cash Shaleen has suffered severe injuries in a hit-and-run accident at Glamis, California. Cash, the reigning US national DH champion, was reportedly pinned between two UTVs after a collision. The driver fled the scene before witnesses could intervene.

A life-flight

Shaleen was airlifted to Desert Regional Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for multiple fractures, including a broken femur and spinal injuries (T11-L2). The extent of his spinal cord injury is still unknown and his recovery is expected to be long and challenging.

Promising young racer

Cash was making waves in the Southern California pro downhill scene, regularly beating seasoned competitors and showing potential to become a global downhill star.

Rallying support

The Shaleen family has shared updates on social media and a GoFundMe page has been launched to help cover medical expenses. Friends and fans are sending support, as the community rallies behind Cash during this difficult time.

Our thoughts are with Cash and his family—here’s hoping for a full and speedy recovery. If you’d like to help, please consider donating to the GoFundMe set up in his honor.