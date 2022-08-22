Dieppe wraps up 2022 Canada Cup series

Haley Smith and Raphael Auclair landed the last Canada Cup XCO wins of 2022 over the weekend as Dieppe, N.B. closed out the national race series.

Auclair doubled up, scoring the Short Track (XCC) win in New Brunswick earlier in the weekend. Sarah Poidevin outsprinted Smith to take the elite women’s XCC win.

Elite XCO

Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Racing) ended the domestic XCO season with a win in Dieppe, N.B. ahead of Julianne Sarrazin (PG Racing) and Eva Poidevin (Bicycle Cafe).

Raphael Auclair (Pivot Cycles-OTE) just edged out Victor Verreault (Forresco Holdings ProCo RL) at the finish line to win the elite men’s XCO Canada Cup in Dieppe. Anthony Bergeron (V02 Blackburn) followed close behind in third.

Anabelle Droulin (Sigma), Samuelle Courcelles (PG Racing), Mia De Martin (PG Racing) make up an all-Quebec junior women’s podium. Simon Ruelland (CVM Sigma), Marc-André Genest (PG Racing) lead the junior men’s race with Nathan Hauber (Canyon Devo) disrupting the Quebec sweep of the junior category racing.

Under-17

In the under-17 XCO races, Quebec athletes did pull off the sweep. Jacob Roy, Félix-Antoine Leclair and Alix Brunelle made up the u17 men’s XCO podium. Rafaelle Carrier takes the u17 women’s win with Maude Reulland and Lily Rose Marois joining her.

XCC Canada Cup

The Dieppe Canada Cup weekend started with a Short Track race on Friday, August 18. Eva Poidevin and Raphael Auclair land the XCC wins. Haley Smith and Mackenzie Myatt join Poidevin on the elite women’s podium. Andrew L’Esperance and Logan Sadesky flank Auclair on the men’s side.

In the combined junior and u17 XCC events it was all about Quebec again, with Maude Ruelland and Simon Ruelland taking top honours. Rafaelle Carrier and Lily Rose Marois round out the women’s podium. Marc-André Genest and Jérémy Laflamme join Ruelland in the junior/u17 men’s short track race.