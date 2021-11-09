Dig-Test-Ride Ep1 goes behind the scenes of women’s freeride at Formation

Women’s freeride is progressing at an astounding rate as of late. Events like Casey Brown’s Dark Horse invitational, Hannah Bergemann’s Hangtime sessions and others are contributing to this rapid rise. Red Bull Formation stands out as one of the earlier, and more ambitious women’s freeride events.

Now, Red Bull is taking viewers behind the scenes at 2021 Formation to show what happened during that week in Utah. The new web series Dig-Test-Ride will the magic behind a big week of freeride and community. Unlike the highly televised Red Bull Rampage competition, Formation takes a more collaborative approach. While that doesn’t play as naturally to a live audience, Dig-Test-Ride is an excellent window for fans into what took place in the desert.

Prepping Women’s Biggest MTB Freeride Lines: Dig-Test-Ride at Red Bull Formation Ep.1

What is Red Bull saying about Dig-Test-Ride Ep.1?

Set against a landscape of unforgiving terrain, the top eight female freeriders, alongside a selection of industry mentors, diggers and other professional athletes, will work together to create top-to-bottom lines that illustrate their skill, style, and power as well as push the women’s field further than ever before.

In 2021 Camila Nogueira, Casey Brown, Chelsea Kimball, Hannah Bergemann, Jess Blewitt, Samantha Soriano, Vaea Verbeeck, Vinny Armstrong gathered in the Utah desert to push MTB Freeriding even further.