Dillon Butcher’s ‘Watch Before You Go Riding’

Vancouver Island’s Dillon Butcher has nearly endless style on the bike, making any video part worth watching. But when Butcher puts six months of work into one build, as he has for Watch Before You Go Riding, you know it’s going to be worth viewing.

The NOBL rider’s 2022 edit shows off his creative side, both with a shovel and on the bike. If you need any motivation to get out on the bike this week, Butcher’s year-end edit should do the trick.

Enjoy Watch Before You Go Riding then, well, go riding. And if you want to learn to ride like Dillon, he’s willing to show you how.

Dillon Butcher: Watch Before You Go Riding

Video and edit: Max McCulloch

First AC: Liam Morgan

Additional shots: Calvin Huth

Special thanks: Ryan Morris, Nate Slater, Mark Matthews, Chris Arruda

Song: Jadu Heart – I’m a Kid