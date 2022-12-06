Home > MTB

Dillon Butcher’s ‘Watch Before You Go Riding’

Six months of work into one incredible build

Dillon Butcher Watch Before Riding Photo by: Max McCulloch
December 6, 2022
Vancouver Island’s Dillon Butcher has nearly endless style on the bike, making any video part worth watching. But when Butcher puts six months of work into one build, as he has for Watch Before You Go Riding, you know it’s going to be worth viewing.

Stunning west coast scenery used to great effect by Butcher. Photo: Max McCulloch.

The NOBL rider’s 2022 edit shows off his creative side, both with a shovel and on the bike. If you need any motivation to get out on the bike this week, Butcher’s year-end edit should do the trick.

Enjoy Watch Before You Go Riding then, well, go riding. And if you want to learn to ride like Dillon, he’s willing to show you how.

Dillon Butcher’s Fobidden Druid built up for Watch Before Riding. Photo: Max McCulloch
Video and edit: Max McCulloch
First AC: Liam Morgan
Additional shots: Calvin Huth
Special thanks: Ryan Morris, Nate Slater, Mark Matthews, Chris Arruda
Song: Jadu Heart – I’m a Kid