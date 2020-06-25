Victoria’s Dirt Squad stays focused on racing

Many mountain bikers are missing racing right now but, for the younger generation, the loss is especially poignant. After getting their first taste of racing in the last couple years, many of Victoria, B.C.’s Dirt Squad were looking forward to stepping up to race the Norco Canadian Enduro Series this year.

While that series is on hold until 2021, coach Adam Walker is keeping his crew of youth focused and hungry to improve their riding.

As Walker says, it’s more than just results that makes racing so important to young riders. It’s the community, the friends, and the goals that draw youths into the world of enduro racing.

Check in with Walker and the team in the lastest video from Norco Canadian Enduro Series:

NCES: Next Generation of the Canadian Enduro Series

“Vancouver Island is home to many talented and upcoming enduro riders and racers. Adam Walker, head coach of the Dirt Squad, sheds some insight as to why racing is important at a time when we are missing it most!

More Info on Adam and The Dirt Squad