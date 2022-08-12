Discovery unveils 2023 UCI World Cup XCO / DH and Enduro calendar

After much speculation, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and its new presenting partner, Warner Bros. Discovery revealed the 2023 World Cup and Enduro World Series calendar. It’s the first year that the EWS will be combined, sort of, with the cross country and downhill events. That is one of the major planned changes with Discovery’s take-over after a decade of Red Bull presenting the World Cup series.

There are few actual combined EWS and World Cup events. Only Leogang, two unconfirmed French venues will see enduro mix with the long-standing World Cup race formats.

There is one interesting note for Canadian fans. Mont-Sainte-Anne and Snowhsoe World Cup rounds move to the beginning of October from their traditional July/August spot. The dates for the Whistler EWS remain unconfirmed but, by the look of the B.C. venue’s placing on the calendar, could also be moving to September. That would isolate the EWS from its usual spot at the start of Crankworx Whistler.

The calendar is just the first step in what should be an interesting shake-up of the World Cup and EWS series’. There is much more still to be revealed.

2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup and Enduro World Series Calendar