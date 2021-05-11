DJ Brandt goes from cliffs to coping in “Mos Definitely”

DJ Brandt caught headlines for his huge X Games Real MTB video part. That saw the Commencal rider flying off – and directly at – the cliffs of Moab, Utah. For Mos Definitely, Brandt switches it up.

RELATED: The first-ever X Games Real MTB is here and it is insane

Showing he has finesse and style, not just burly freeride moves, Brant makes creative skatepark lines look smooth on his dirt jump bike. A little more laid back than getting towed into a step-up at 50 MPH by a truck, Mos Definitely is a more laid back start to your week.

DJ Brandt – Mos Definitely

Rider: DJ Brandt

Film/Edit: Jared Hardy

Photos: Dillon Lemarr

Music: Mos Def-Sunshine