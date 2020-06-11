Do fat bikes need tire inserts?

Tire inserts of various styles have exploded in popularity in recent years. Few inserts, though, are targeted at the fat bike crowd.

Tannus is addressing that with its new flat prevention armour for fat bikes, and e-fat bikes.

It’s a niche market, to be sure. But if you’re using your fat bike for commuting or for hunting in the backcountry, you probably don’t want to be walking.

While most fat tires use low pressures to deliver suspension and prevent against flat tires, a sliced sidewall can quickly end a ride. Tubes for fat bikes aren’t light, and carrying around an extra couple tubes isn’t great.

RELATED: Could Tannus armour bring back tubes?

At 550 grams Tannus’ Armour system isn’t particularly light either. But it’s less noticeable if you’re, say, using an e-fat bike to help propel you through the woods.

Like Tannus’ standard system, the fat bike armour uses a foam insert combined with a standard fat bike tube to add flat protection. The foam helps prevent pinch flats, even at very low pressures. It also provides a 15-mm thick barrier to protect the inner tube against sidewall cuts and objects piercing through the tire casing. Unlike other armor systems, Tannus does not require the use of sealant.

Tannus fat bike armor is only available for 26″ tires at this point. It works with tires from 4″ to 4.8″. A 26×2-2.35″ tube is recommended. The system costs USD $80.00 for a set.

Fat bike Armour is available through Tannus’ website, or through local retailers.