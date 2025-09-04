Do you really need a torque wrench? Depends who you ask

Torque wrenches used to be a pro-only tool. These days, they’re showing up more and more in home shops. And for good reason. As bikes get lighter, more expensive and increasingly loaded with carbon components, the margin for error is shrinking.

“Everything is very pinpoint accurate these days,” says Clayton Foxall of Backpeddling in Ontario. “You’re working within a range of five or six newton-metres. That’s your torque spec.”

Over-tighten your carbon bars or a seatpost clamp, and you risk a catastrophic crack. Under-tighten and you might end up with a loose cockpit halfway down a descent.

Foxall: “Yes, you need one”

Foxall doesn’t mince words. He recommends every home mechanic own a torque wrench. Especially if they’re working on modern bikes.

“I didn’t grow up with one,” he says. “But bikes weren’t built like they are now. You can’t just go by feel anymore. Especially with carbon. It’ll snap before it gives you a warning.”

He uses a Park Tool T-handle torque key at the shop and says it’s ideal for stems, seatposts and handlebars.

“If you’re new to wrenching, a torque wrench is cheap insurance.”

Jerrett: “My hand is my torque wrench”

But not everyone agrees. Chris Jerrett, owner of Freeride Mountain Sports in St. John’s, has a different take.

“I don’t even use a torque wrench,” he says. “We’ve got one in the shop, but it never leaves the drawer. It’s not a f—ing aircraft. When you reach the end of the thread, you’re done.”

Jerrett’s hands-on approach comes from decades in the business. And thousands of bikes.

“For me, it’s a feel thing. I know if a bolt’s not right. I’ve been doing this long enough that I trust my hand.”

The liability vs. intuition debate

Still, Jerrett acknowledges that a torque wrench may give some peace of mind, especially to newer riders or less confident home mechanics.

“If it makes them feel good, go for it. It’s an insurance thing. If you mess it up and want to bring it in for warranty, you better be able to say you torqued it properly.”

But for his own rides?

“I’ve clamped a lot of carbon bars. Never had one crack. A lot of the new stems are offset-clamp anyway. Hard to screw up.”

That said, Jerrett points out certain designs do call for extra caution: “Some of the new linkage bolts, especially aluminum ones, if you don’t torque them right, they’ll snap. That’s just bad design, if you ask me.”

So, should you own one?

If you’re a seasoned mechanic with decades of experience and bulletproof intuition? Jerrett says no. Foxall says yes. But if you’re new to bike maintenance, or just want to avoid turning your $200 bar into carbon splinters, then yes, buy a torque wrench.

And hey, even Jerrett admits: “With the new tech coming in, I’m seeing more of them in the SRAM videos. Might be time.”