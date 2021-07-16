Domestic racing is back – from coast to coast – in Canada this weekend

It feels like forever since we’ve been able to do a proper weekend preview for racing here in Canada, but the time is finally here. From Newfoundland to British Columbia, mountain biker’s across the country can celebrate a return to racing.

There’s two Canada Cups on tap, one in B.C. for the gravity crowd and one in Quebec for the XC racers. Further east, St. John’s Enduro Series has its first event of 2021.

Heck, we’re so excited, we’ll even note that Jeremy’s Roubaix is back, too, with its mix of road and gravel landing in the Greater Vancouver Area on Sunday. With hot weather lingering on that coast, it should be dusty, fast racing.

Canada Cup XCO #2 / Coupe du Quebec – Sherbrooke, Que. (July 17-18)

This is the second week of Canada Cup racing and, with the opportunity to race back-to-back weekends, cross country racers from across Canada are in Quebec for the occasion. The series started last week in Saint-Félicien with a double Canada Cup / Coupe du Quebec weekend. Maghalie Rochette (Specialized) and Léandre Bouchard (Pivot Cycles-OTE) took wins in the elite race. This weekend, racing heads to Sherbrooke, Que. for Canada Cup XCO #2.

Check out full results from all Canada Cup categories, under-17, junior and elite, in Sainte-Félicien.

Canada Cup DH#1 / Dunbar Summer Series – Fernie, B.C. (July 18)

On the other side of the country, racers are headed to the steep slopes of Fernie, B.C. for the first Canada Cup downhill of 2021. Fernie kicks off the first “Superweek of Downhill,” a trio of Dunbar Summer Series races packed into eight days. That heads to Panorama, B.C. for a midweek race and culminates in Canadian Downhill national championships at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort the following Sunday.

The Dunbar Summer Series also includes aMTB DH for the first time ever, a very cool development increasing accessibility in downhill racing. Preview the aMTB DH course at KHMR with Bowhead’s team.

St. John’s Enduro Series #1 – Corner Brook, N.L. (July 18)

Jumping back east, the first St. John’s Enduro Series event of 2021 returns to Corner Brook, N.L. on Sunday. This is the third year of SJES racing on the Rock, and the series is back up to three events. The fast-growing enduro series was one of only a few series to host live racing last year, even growing their numbers over two 2020 events. Find out more about Atlantic Canada’s enduro scene and how SJES started – and survived 2020.