Down to the wire: The closest wins World Cup downhill history

As Red Bull gets set to host its final year of World Cup racing, the global energy drink company and sports promoter is looking back at the closest finishes in World Cup history.

In a sport known for having multiple riders finish on the same second, these races were incredibly tight. Wild, considering each rider takes on the track all alone.

Will Lourdes World Cup see finishing times this close?

RELATED: How to Watch: 2022 Lourdes World Cup DH

Red Bull: Closest Downhill Mountain Bike Finishes?

Preview: Canadians to watch when World Cup racing returns at Lourdes, France

Red Bull hypes this highlight reel:

Downhill mountain bike races can be decided by the smallest of margins, and because every millisecond counts, riders push themselves the limits of their abilities down several kilometers of challenging trails strewn with treacherous rocks and slippery roots. It’s not uncommon for races to come down to the wire and for two athletes to be divided by milliseconds. We take a look back at three of the closest races in UCI Downhill World Cup History