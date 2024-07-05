Downhill Qualification: Finn Iles leads Canadians in Les Gets World Cup early rounds

Another wild World Cup weekend in Les Gets is underway this week. The always-racous French crowds got their first taste of racing in Friday’s downhill qualifying and semi finals. There’s a heap of Canucks through to semi-finals and junior finals, with racing continuing laster on Friday.

Junior Qualification

The Canadian juniors are swarming finals in Les Gets. Five are through Friday’s qualifying round and onto downhill finals. Jon Mozell (We Are One) leads in third. Dane Jewett (Pivot Factory Racing) followed in fourth and Ryan Griffith (Pivot Factory Racing) in seventh. All behind U.S. phenom Asa Vermette (Frameworks Racing)

Dylan Marino (Outlaw United) joins in 14th and Michael DeleSalle (Gwin Racing) squeezes through in 19th.

On the women’s side, Heather Wilson (Muc-Off Young Guns) leads the junior women’s qualifying.

Elite Qualification

Emmy Lan just misses UCI’s uh, strict, 15 rider cut-off for the elite women’s final. Still an impressive 21st from the under-21 women’s enduro World Cup racer who is using her time between EDR rounds to race downhill.

Vali Höll (YT Mob) looked fast early in Les Gets, putting two seconds into second and third fastest qualifiers, Millie Johnset (Canyon Cllctv) and Myriam Nicole (Commencal Muc-Off).

Finn Iles (Specialized Gravity Racing) leads the elite Canadian men through qualifying in Les Gets. Iles posted the day’s third fastest time behind Dakotah Norton (Mondraker), the U.S. racer constantly on the verge of winning a World Cup this year, and Giant’s wild Frenchman Remi Thirion.

Jakob Jewett (Pivot Factory Racing) moves through to semi’s in 18th, Mark Wallace (We Are One) in 38th, Kirk McDowall (Norco Race Division) in 41st and Bodhi Kuhn (Trek Factory Racing) in 55th.

Canadians missing out on semis include Tegan Cruz (NS Racing) in 91st, Nicolas Brochet in 100th, Tristan Lemire (Evolve) in 105th and Forbidden Synthesis fast mechanic Anthony Poulsonn in 135th.