Drone maker DJI enters bike market

When DJI anounced the release of an ebike earlier this summer, it was easy to be skeptical. Why was a drone company attempting to get into the bike business? And why was it showcasing its ebike tech with a brand we’d never heard of before? What the heck is Amflow bike anyway?

Leveraging DJI’s expertise

DJI’s dominance in drone technology has proven their mastery of compact, powerful motors, batteries and seamless connectivity. This expertise gives them a distinct advantage in developing eMTB components and the Avinox motor system reflects that strength.

Unveiled at Eurobike 2024, the Avinox system pairs its impressive 120 Nm motor with 600 Wh or 800 Wh in-house batteries.

Amflow

The new bike brand which originally showcased DJI’s Avinox system, states on their website, “we started from the motor, the beating heart of any eMTB. From there, outward to the body. To create the perfect balance between lightness and power.”

This copy suggests the bike is designed and built by DJI themselves. The Canadian Amflow website has an order button, but simply leads to an option to be notified when bikes are available.

But the bike looks good. And early reviews are coming back positive.

Why should you care?

With the growing demand and market for ebikes, the appeal of the business is also growing. Shimano and Bosch have largely dominated the market, but with DJI entering the fray, things should get interesting. And in an ideal world, it all translates to cheaper (but still good) ebikes for all.

If you’re in the market for an ebike, the Avinox system is seriously competitive. Here are some of the specs on the Avinox system. DJI’s 600 Wh and 800 Wh batteries are impressively light: 2.9 kg and 3.7 kg respectively. The quick charging options add convenience, with the high performance charger refueling the 800 Wh battery in just three hours. The two-inch OLED touchscreen offers features that including GPS and Bluetooth 5.1. Two minimalist remotes provide ergonomic, intuitive control over ride modes and smart features, with replaceable batteries lasting up to two years. The system feature Eco, Trail and Turbo modes and by holding the rocket button on the left remote, you can activate the special Boost mode, which calls up the maximum 120 Nm of torque and 1000 watts peak power for 30 seconds. It also features an intelligent walk mode for those times when you still need to hike-a-bike even though it’s an ebike.

It is forbidden

What’s really intriguing about the Avinox system is that other bike brands will be able to adopt it. And perhaps that is the entire point of DJI and Amflow getting into the market; to sell the ebike tech to other bike brands. Forbidden bikes out of Cumberland BC appears to be an early adopter. Rumours abound after Forbidden’s owner Owen Pemberton posted Instagram pics with a DJI Avinox system mounted to a Forbidden bike. And if you believe this site, Forbidden will release their ebikes at Sea Otter in April 2025.

What other bike brands are adopting the DJI Avinox system? Only time will tell, but it’s a good bet that Sea Otter will see another strong entry into the ebike powertrain category.